Strictly's AJ Pritchard reveals his dream royal dance partner Can you guess who he chose?

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has revealed which member of the royal family he would love to dance with – the Queen! The TV star was chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning earlier this week when he was quizzed about his dream partner. "Obviously up there, number one, it is the Queen," said AJ, 24. "Beautiful waltz, beautiful little step, side, close."

When Eamonn quipped that the Queen, 92, would be paired with Anton du Beke as he gets "all the duffers," his wife Ruth – who danced with Anton during her time on the show – laughed off the insult. "It's true, she knows," said Eamonn. Ruth agreed: "He gets the more mature ladies. I was the Queen, I am his Queen."

AJ revealed he would like to dance with the Queen

While AJ is still hoping to dance with Her Majesty, other Strictly stars have had the honour of taking to the dancefloor with royals. Brendan Cole invited the Duchess of Cornwall to cha cha cha with him during a tea party in 2017. Speaking to HELLO! afterwards, the dad-of-two admitted: "When it happened, I probably broke protocol a little bit. We'd finished the group dancing for the day. She was stood there, and I was right there.

"We were going to get everyone up to dance anyway and I said, 'I don't know what the situation is but if it's okay, I'd like to ask you to dance.' It was one of those things. I didn't really know if I was supposed to or not, but I asked her permission and she was absolutely charming and we stood up and mucked around for a little bit. But the smile on her face told it all, I think."

Prince Charles' wife also enjoyed a spin with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. Camilla, a known fan of Strictly, invited some of the cast to Buckingham Palace to film the show's Christmas special. As president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, the Duchess was encouraging people to keep active in their older years.

