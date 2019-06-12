Sherif Lanre breaks silence after being kicked off Love Island Sherif has broken his silence!

Sherif Lanre has finally spoken out just one day after being forced to leave the Love Island villa due to an unknown rule violation. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former contestant wrote: "Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I've come back to. I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island and for anyone wondering, I'm all good. #Itiswhatitis #Biggerthingstocome."

Sherif was forced to leave the villa

An ITV spokesperson confirmed Sherif had left the villa on Tuesday, saying: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa." At the time, Sherif added: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

Following the shock announcement, fans have been trying to find out why Sherif has left the villa, with many suggesting that ITV should reveal the rule violation to avoid the intense speculation that has arisen since his exit. One person wrote: "Unless what Sherif did was really bad (I do not know what happened) isn't Love Island not telling us what happened to him just going to add to speculation, possibly adding to a negative impact on his mental health? Something Love Island said they wanted to avoid."

