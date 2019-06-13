The Duchess of Cambridge receives special Blue Peter badge The Duchess had a lovely day with the youngsters!

The Duchess of Cambridge made a special appearance on Blue Peter to share her beautiful Back to Nature garden, and to take part in some fun outdoor activities with a group of green-fingered youngsters! During her time on the show, Kate tried her hand at pond dipping, planting flowers, and even made a den in a contest with the children. Due to her horticultural efforts, Kate was also delighted to receive a green Blue Peter badge!

Kate went pond dipping on Blue Peter

Chatting to the youngsters, Kate revealed that pond dipping was "massively up [her] street, asked: "Have you ever seen any froggies?" She also praised a little girl for picking up a newt, saying: "Are you going to pick it up? Wow! Well done, that's amazing." She also showed her playful side while building a den with the children, joking that she was "in your hands" to her new team. After building an impressive den, she asked her gang what they should call it, settling on 'den of the day'. After she was awarded her green badge, she said: "Yes it's a real honour, thanks. Thank you so much, look at that! You should be so proud, well done all of you."

Kate received a green badge

She added: "It's been a real honour to meet everybody, I've learned a lot today." The Duchess joined forces with Blue Peter to launch a new competition as part of her mission to encourage children and families to get back to nature. The competition asks viewers to design a sculpture for her Back to Nature garden when it arrives at RHS Wisley in September. Speaking about encouraging people to enjoy nature more, Kate told presenter Lindsey: "It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time - 10-15 minutes outside - makes a huge difference to physical well-being but also to our mental well-being." The competition is open from Thursday, June 13 until 12noon on Tuesday, June 25.

