Janette Manrara pays sweet tribute to Aljaz Skorjanec after Strictly Come Dancing exit Aljaz and Kate Silverton were kicked off Strictly on Sunday night

Janette Manrara was on hand to support her husband Aljaz Skorjanec following his elimination from Strictly Come Dancing. Heaping praise on the couple, the professional dancer took to Instagram to post: "What an incredible series these two had! Such a powerhouse woman, who truly improved and got better each week! I could not be prouder of my husband @aljazskorjanec and @katesilverton!" She added: "He was an amazing teacher and choreographer, and really turned Kate into a gorgeous dancer! I will miss seeing them every weekend, but Kate is now a part of our @bbcstrictlyfamily forever! #TeamAliKats.... Well Done!!!"

Janette Manrara married fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017

Despite the sad exit, this weekend was pretty special for Janette and Aljaz. The pair were in Blackpool for the annual Strictly special, and were given the chance to perform a routine whilst Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan took to the mic. "It was an absolute HONOR to perform in #Blackpool w/ the incredible legend that is @gloriaestefan," wrote Janette. "@aljazskorjanec loved being a part of this nostalgic performance bringing the #Cuban #ClubTropicana to Strictly! A moment I will never forget! Loved our costumes & head pieces so much! What a night!"

On Friday, Aljaz made sure he pulled out all the stops to make his wife's 35th a birthday to remember. Janette posted an adorable video on Instagram showing the moment, when she found herself completely surprised when Gloria walked into their rehearsal! "How AMAZING is this?!? Best birthday present I could ask for! My gorgeous husband (@aljazskorjanec), my friends, & the the real 'Latin Sensation' herself... @gloriaestefan!!!!!!!" she captioned it. On the morning of her birthday, Aljaz uploaded a sweet tribute to her - telling fans how he was going to spend the day showering his wife with kisses. "Today is going to be full of these @jmanrara! #birthdaykisses," he captioned a picture of the lovebirds.

