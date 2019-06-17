Gemma Atkinson reassures worried followers with update on her labour The Strictly star is due to give birth in the coming weeks

Gemma Atkinson has taken to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she will go into labour when her child is ready to come. It comes as her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, embarks on his next tour with fellow pros Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice. Several fans appear worried that they will not get the chance to see Gorka perform as he will have to rush off to be by Gemma's side when she gives birth. "To those messaging me, telling me when to go into labour so they can see Gorks show, I appreciate you want to see it," the expectant mum wrote.

She added: "But please appreciate my baby will come when he or she is ready. Not when you want. Sorry!" Gorka headed on the nationwide summer tour alongside his Strictly co-stars this weekend. Some fans are eager to see him perform but are worried he will be forced to skip one of the dates over the month-long tour. The couple's baby is due at the end of June. The star revealed her due date in May, writing on Instagram that her baby was going to arrive in: "Less than two months."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gemma made sure she paid homage to her partner on Father's Day. "Happy Father's (to be) Day to @gorka_marquez and all the other dads currently awaiting for their little arrivals," she gushed. "I can't believe in a few short weeks Baby Marquez will be here for you to do all the fun stuff we talk about. I already know they are in the best possible hands with you as Papa simply by the way you always treat me. Happy Father's Day Gorks! Next year you’ll have your gift and also a [explicit] nappy to change as well." [sic]

