Strictly Come Dancing share exciting update for next year Keeeeeeeep dancing!

Good news for Strictly Come Dancing fans! Following the success of the professionals 2019 nationwide tour, the musical bonanza will return to the dancefloor next year. Some of the show's favourites will be back on the road in a sparkling brand new 34-date UK tour, organisers confirmed on Tuesday. But fans have to plan quickly as tickets go on sale from Friday at 10am. The tour will begin in Salford on 7 May 2020 and will finish up in Edinburgh on 4 June 2020.

The Strictly Come Dancing pros will be back on the road next year

Following the end of the series in December, some of the show's professional dancers will swap the small screen for the intimate stage, giving fans another chance to show off what they do best in style. The full line-up will no doubt be announced soon as the upcoming series is set to return this autumn. Fans were quick to share their delight, with one saying: "Fantastic tour with dancing in Strictly!" Another wrote: "Omg I’m so excited!" A third post read: "Need to go again."

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing rumoured celebrities in 2019

In September, the BBC will confirm which celebrity contestants will be joining our favourite ballroom dancers on the 2019 Strictly series. Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy, Call the Midwife actress Leonie Elliott and BBC newsreader Huw Edwards are some of the stars rumoured to take part. Radio DJ Chris Evans confirmed his spot during last year's series - much to the amusement of fans. At the time, he told The One Show: "I have said yes. Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We're doing it now."

The star also joked that he'd like to do it so his wife could be in the audience, telling Alex Jones: "So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I'll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff." Watch this space!

