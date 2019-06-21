Brendan Cole quizzed about being next Strictly judge – see his response Who would you like to see replace Darcey Bussell?

Brendan Cole has shared his thoughts on whether the BBC will ask him to be the next Strictly Come Dancing judge. The ballroom dancer, who last performed on the series in 2017, spoke to HELLO! as he attended Neil and Katya Jones' stage show in London, Somnium: A Dancer's Dream. "I haven't had the call yet," Brendan admitted. "I will sit by the phone and wait, but no I haven't had the call." He confessed: "I wouldn't expect to; you know, the powers of the BBC make the decision on the show."

In January of last year, Brendan revealed that his contract had not been renewed. The announcement came as a shock to Strictly fans, as the New Zealander had been part of the original line-up since 2004. Brendan's name is one of several that has been bandied around as a possible judge to replace Darcey Bussell, who has stepped down from the panel.

Brendan attended Somnium: A Dancer's Dream with Anton and other Strictly stars

When asked whether he would be tuning in to Strictly this autumn, Brendan admitted: "Personally no, I am not involved in it anymore, but it will be great when it comes back on screens as punters will love it obviously."

The father-of-two was more enthusiastic about catching up with his old friends, including Anton du Beke, at Thursday's performance. "Tonight was very enjoyable," he said. "Neil and Katya are two of the most creative people you could meet and I expected a lot coming to one of their shows and it didn't disappoint – very cleverly put together, two phenomenal dancers and two very good friends of mine.

"It is always nice to see the gang," said Brendan

"It is always nice to see the gang, we spent so much time together over so many years on Strictly, Anton and I, here from the beginning, he was the first person I saw when I walked in. We see each other quite often, but every time we see each other we have hugs and everything. I think that is the lovely thing about the Strictly dynamic, everyone that works there has a lot of respect for each other which is always nice in today's world."

