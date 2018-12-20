Brendan Cole clarifies those comments he made about Strictly winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton The former Strictly dancer has addressed reports

Brendan Cole has been forced to clarify comments he made about this year's Strictly Come Dancing champions Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. Earlier this week, the former Strictly pro dancer appeared on Good Morning Britain and said he thinks the show has turned into a "popularity contest". Referring to Stacey and Kevin's win, he said: "I think it makes a bit of a mockery of it, but it's an entertainment show not a dance show."

He added: "I was really disappointed with how many tens were thrown out across the board, ten means it's perfect and I haven't seen a perfect dance on Strictly in my 15 years. When you start giving them out in Week Three, Week Four, there's nowhere to go."

Stacey and Kevin lifted the glitterball trophy this year

After some Twitter users claimed that Brendan, who was axed from the show this year, was being "sour grapes", the dad-of-two responded. "Ummm? I haven't said anything against @StaceyDooley! She did an incredible job on the show from start to finish! Kev played a blinder and I have congratulated them in my HELLO! column! What's wrong with you!" he replied to the fan who told Stacey and Kevin to "ignore" Brendan.

Brendan congratulated the winners in his column

In fact, Brendan had nothing but praise for this year's winners. In his HELLO! column published on Sunday, the TV star wrote: "It's Kevin who finally lifts the Glitterball Trophy. I think Stacey was there as well, but it seemed that the night belonged to Kevin in his fifth attempt to win the show. Clearly Stacey and Kevin were the people's champions after finishing bottom with the judges and, as I predicted a few weeks back in my HELLO! magazine column, they were almost a sure thing."

He added: "I must say, after watching last night's show, there was a small part of me that thought maybe, just maybe, one of the others would take it, as we saw some outstanding dances from the other three gracious couples (yes I said it - three, even Joe and Diane pulled out a great show dance and for the first time I can almost agree with the score of a 10 for it… call it Final Positivity). Regardless of how anyone danced last night, making the final and putting together a new and exciting show dance and perfecting the other two performances is a massive achievement from all and they must be congratulated on a job well done."

