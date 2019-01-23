This is what Strictly's Brendan Cole thinks of Dancing on Ice's Jason Gardiner He has a lot of experience with dancing competitions!

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole knows a thing or two about dancing competitions, which is probably why he shared his strong views on the Dancing on Ice judging this week. The 42-year-old professional dancer discussed the ITV show during an interview on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, while promoting his new tour Brendan Cole: Show Man. Talk soon turned to Strictly before host Stacey Solomon asked about Dancing on Ice, which Brendan's former Strictly co-star James Jordan is currently taking part in. Discussing how to react to judges' harsh comments on talent shows, Brendan said: "One of my criticisms on Strictly now is that the pros don't really say that much, especially when their partners are being critiqued." Referring to Dancing on Ice, he continued: "When you've got Jason Gardiner sitting there going, 'Do you know what darling, that was awful,' - he's vicious! I don't agree with vicious. if you've got something to say, say it... constructively."

Brendan on Loose Women

The comments came after a dramatic showdown between judge Jason and celebrity contestant Gemma Collins on last week's show. Talking about how Gemma handled the situation, Brendan added: "Well I don't know the ins and outs of the story behind it, it sounds like she has a real problem with something he's done. Whether he's done it or not, I don't know? She didn't come across particularly well when she did it, in my opinion. However, if she feels it, then she should be saying it. But it's how you say it."Concluding his thoughts on Jason, Brendan said: "You don't speak to someone like that in normal life."

Turning his attention back to Strictly judges, he finished by adding: "Craig (Revel Horwood) - I love Craig on Strictly - he does it with a little bit of lightness and I appreciate it. I think he's my favourite judge. There's never a nasty undertone - occasionally, maybe, but it's always with a bit of lightheartedness."

