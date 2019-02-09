Brendan Cole reunites with Strictly Come Dancing cast for special reason Lovely to see!

Brendan Cole reunited with his former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars on Friday night – taking wife Zoe and daughter Aurelia to watch the one of the final shows in the dance competition's live tour. He revealed to fans that he'd caught up with his old colleagues, too, writing on his Instagram Story: "At @strictlycomedancing live tour. Family night out. Great to see all the cast before the show. Miss all the boys and girls!" He also thanked professional Nadiya Bychkova, suggesting that she had secured the tickets for him.

With the Strictly cast in 2017

Brendan is currently preparing for his own live tour, Brendan Cole: Show Man, which kicks off on February 12 in Sheffield. The dancer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday to talk about the show, and revealed that he had been worried he wouldn't get any work after leaving Strictly.

"I've had a massive year, I've not stopped, which is nice because I think that's the fear whenever something like that comes to an end. It's like, 'Crikey what if the phone doesn't ring or what if there's nothing else out there?'" he said. "That was a big fear, because you ask those questions for some many years over the time, 'What am I going to do after this?' And actually it's been manic."

Brendan is still very much part of the Strictly family, often reuniting with the cast and giving his own thoughts on the most recent series with his HELLO! column. After terminating his contract following the 2017 run, the show's executive producer Louise Rainbow said: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects."

Shirley Ballas has also told HELLO! of her admiration for him, telling us after the axe: "He is an amazing dancer, an amazing person, whose career I have followed for many, many years and I'm extremely proud of what he's achieved both at work and at home. There has been no face-to-face confrontation and all I can say is I wish him, his wife and their two beautiful children well because, whatever he does next, I know he will bring 100% to his role."