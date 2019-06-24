Top Gear welcomes TWO royal family guests this Sunday – find out who! Who do you think would win in a race between Zara and Mike Tindall?

Top Gear is back on our screens for a new series with entire new presenters – and it seems that the show is receiving the royal treatment! Both Zara and Mike Tindall will star in the next episode of the show, which will air on Sunday 30 June, and early photos of the couple on set have hinted that the pair had an amazing day out filming the show.

Mike and Zara took part in Top Gear

In the photos from set, the pair can be spotted with the three new presenters, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, as they prepared to race one another in a Jaguar at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey. The Queen's granddaughter then took a turn in a Toyota GT86 coupé for the Star in a Reasonably Price Car segment of the show.

Fans praised the series

Speaking about the royal putting her foot down as she took laps in the car, a source told the Daily Mail: "She really went for it. She came off the track three or four times. But she wasn’t scared and showed some real bottle. It was very quick for a wet lap." The pair were spotted jokily attempting to kiss while wearing helmets following the race, and another source added: "They are really affectionate for a couple who have been married for a few years,’ said the onlooker. They were always hugging and kissing each other."

The first episode of the Top Gear had a positive reaction from fans, particularly after a section of the show where the presenters were tasked with building their own electric sports cars before racing them while receiving electric shocks. One person wrote: "Who else thinks for the first time since Clarkson and friends, they’ve finally cracked it???" Another person added: "Is this new #TopGear at the level of prime Jezza, Hammond and Captain Slow? No. Is this the first episode of Top Gear I've properly enjoyed in 4 years? Yes! Well done lads."

