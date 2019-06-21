Anne Hathaway's new film halted after knife-related incident A man has been arrested for grievous bodily harm

Anne Hathaway's new film, The Witches, was temporarily brought to a halt after a member of the crew was stabbed on set. Speaking to Hertfordshire Mercury following the attack at the Warner Bros. Studio, a spokesperson said that there was a "knife-related incident", explaining: "I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros. studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter."

Speaking about the attack, the Hertfordshire Constabulary police spokesperson said: "One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened."

A source told The Sun: "I heard the argument, but couldn't make out what they were saying. They were shouting. As I left the studio and got round the corner, studio security went flying round with flashing lights. When I asked my pal what was going on, he said after I left one got stabbed in the neck with a flip knife — like a work one, from his tool belt."

The film, The Witches, is the film adaptation of the Roald Dahl book of the same name, in which a young boy must navigate a world where witches are real, before accidentally stumbling on a witch convention while on holiday. In the film, Anne will play the Grand High Witch, while Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock also star. Speaking about what to expect from the new film, Robert Zemeckis said: "We're going to set it in the Gothic South in the 1960s. It's an exciting way to put a sociological spin on this kind of witch story."

