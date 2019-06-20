ITV confirms that Cold Feet will return for season nine - find out when! Cold Feet is coming back!

ITV has revealed that Cold Feet has been recommissioned for a ninth series! The show, which follows the lives of a group of friends, will return for a six-episode series, but fans might have to wait a while since it won't be released until 2020. Speaking about the show, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said: "We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission."

The cast are back for season nine!

Production company Big Talk's CEO Kenton Allen added: "As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with - and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show."

The series will return in 2020

READ: Actress Hermione Norris on Cold Feet's long-awaited reunion and her home life in Somerset

Season eight left fans waiting for answers after Jenny was left dealing with her cancer treatment with her husband Pete, Karen and Adam figured out how to handle their new relationship and the impact that it had on the group, and David began to put his life back together with his friend's support. Speaking about the reaction from season eight, writer Mike Bullen added: "I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series. Jenny's cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I'm conscious that we've raised the bar. The delight at being recommissioned has already been replaced by trepidation at the weight of expectation.”

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share exciting update about their future