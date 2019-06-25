Drag SOS: Everything you need to know about Channel 4's new show Will you be watching this one?

With RuPaul's Drag Race being a huge Netflix favourite, it was only a matter of time before the amazing world of drag appeared on our TV screens too! Channel 4's new show, Drag SOS, will follow the Family Gorgeous, a group of drag queens from Manchester, who will be travelling across to UK transforming members of the public into drag superstars and training them to put on a lip synching show in front of an audience at the monthly Cha Cha Boudoir.

The family is led by founders Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic, who opened up about the show. Cheddar told PA: "Whether you're male, female, straight or gay, old or young, drag is all about finding your most glamorous route to self-confidence. We all have a past, our own stories and drag is the most fabulous way to celebrate ourselves. People have come to us for all kinds of reasons, from bereavement to poor body image. Drag is all about establishing identity and putting it centre stage."

Speaking about the series, executive producer Lucy Hillman explained: "At a time when Britain feels divided and uncertain about its future, what better tonic than the Family Gorgeous? Can tolerance, camaraderie and a generous splash of glitter be just what we all need?" Fans have been anticipating the new show, with one writing: "Can't wait! This looks fab!! Met some of the queens at Dragworld last year, their performances were so good and they are such lovely people." Another person added: "I can’t wait for this! I met Cheddar & Anna last year at Drag World they are so sweet!" The new series will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 10pm.

