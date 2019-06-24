First reactions are in for Beecham House – is it worth the watch? What did you think of the new ITV drama?

Fans and critics alike have given their thoughts on the first episode of Beecham House, ITV's latest drama, and it looks like the show has had a fairly mixed reception so far. Written by Bend it Like Beckham screenwriter, Gurinder Chadha, the series follows a John Beecham, who moves to Delhi to begin a new life with his family and become a member of the trading community, all while haunted by his past.

What did you think of the new series?

Speaking about the series, one person wrote: "Visually beautiful, but I'm bored witless with the lack of story so far," while another added: "Terrible acting, awful dialogue, stereotypes and 2D characters everywhere. So much talent out there but Gurinder Chadha gets the big budget and blows it on a revisionist 'story' - wasted opportunity." However, others enjoyed the show, with one writing: "#BeechamHouse is off to such a promising start. Beyond stunning visuals, moving nicely through the tricky introductions stage... Yep, Sunday evening sorted for the next few weeks!" Another added: "The last minute of the #BeechamHouse easily stole the show."

The next episode will air on Monday

Speaking about the series, Gurinder told ITV: "Beecham House is a passion project that is driven by my commitment to telling diverse, emotionally engaging stories for mainstream international audiences… I am assembling a vibrant cast of British and Indian actors to play original characters that will appeal to global audiences hungry to see stories from a unique point of view. I grew up with Raj dramas like Jewel in the Crown, The Far Pavilions and A Passage To India. Beecham House is my chance to tell those stories from a British Asian perspective." The next episode of the six-part drama will air on Monday and every Sunday after at 9pm on ITV.

