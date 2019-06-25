First look at ITV's Sanditon, adapted from Jane Austen's final novel Will you be watching Sanditon?

ITV have released a series of first look photos from their upcoming drama Sanditon, an adaptation of Jane Austen's final and incomplete novel. The novel, which was written in 1817, just months before Jane's death, follows an impulsive young woman, Charlotte Heywood, and her prickly relationship with the handsome Sidney Parker.

Theo plays Sidney Parker

The official synopsis reads: "When a chance accident transports her from her rural hometown of Willingden to the would-be coastal resort of the eponymous title, it exposes Charlotte to the intrigues and dalliances of a seaside town on the make, and the characters whose fortunes depend on its commercial success. The twists and turns of the plot, which takes viewers from the West Indies to the rotting alleys of London, exposes the hidden agendas of each character and sees Charlotte discover herself and ultimately find love."

The series will air on ITV

The pictures feature Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, while Divergent star Theo James plays Sidney Parker. Meanwhile, Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall stars as Tom Parker. Speaking about the show, ITV's head of drama, Polly Hill, said: "It's a rich, romantic, family saga built upon the foundations Jane Austen laid. There is no one better to adapt her unfinished novel than Andrew [Davies] who has an incredible track record for bold and original adaptations."

The show is expected to air later this year

Andrew, who wrote the TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth, added: "Jane Austen managed to write only a fragment of her last novel before she died - but what a fragment... It's been a privilege and a thrill for me to develop Sanditon into a TV drama for a modern audience."

