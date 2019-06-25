The Crown's Queen and Prince Philip reunite on new project We're already planning on being in the front row!

They might not be coming back to The Crown season three, but Claire Foy and Matt Smith have a whole new show we can go and see instead! After all, why settle in with Netflix when you could go and spend a night at the theatre! The pair, who played the Queen and Prince Philip respectively in the hit show, will be reuniting on stage at the Old Vic for their new play, Lungs, which begins in October 2019. The comedy show will look a couple who wrestle with dealing with the world's problems, with official synopsis reading: "The ice caps are melting, there’s overpopulation, political unrest; everything’s going to hell in a handcart – why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?"

Claire and Matt played the Queen and Prince Philip

After playing the Queen and Prince Philip for two seasons, Claire and Matt handed the reins over to Olivia Coleman and Tobias Menzies, who will play older versions of the two monarchs. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show about handing the role to the Oscar-winning actress, Claire previously said: "It's been a year and half ago since we finished [The Crown]. I do miss everybody but it goes on. I hear amazing things. Olivia is loving it I think and is having an amazing time. I genuinely think that when it starts people will say, 'Who was it that played it before?'"

Speaking about the future of the show to the Hollywood Reporter, producer Suzanne Mackie admitted that she is concerned about the show growing closer to the present day, particularly in regards to the viewer's reactions. She explained: "As we get closer and closer to the present day, our audience will have a more vivid reaction to the events we depict." She also confirmed that Charles' future wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, would appear in season three, saying she could tease "the arrival of a new generation of characters, with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Camilla".

