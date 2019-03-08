Zara Tindall reveals who she would pick to play her in The Crown Mike Tindall's suggestion is hilarious!

Zara Tindall has revealed which Hollywood actress she would choose to play her in royal drama, The Crown. During a chat with Alex Payne on JOE UK's House of Rugby, the Queen's granddaughter laughed and admitted: "I hope to God they don't go that far!" Zara's husband Mike quipped: "Series 35. Jason Statham, you're welcome."

On a more serious note, the former rugby star added: "Charlize Theron, maybe." "Yeah," Zara said. "Or Margot Robbie," Alex chipped in. "That's a good one too," Zara said. "Or Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel. Obviously, I look very similar to all of them!"

Mike quipped that Jason Statham could play his wife Zara

Zara and Mike were appearing on House of Rugby to chat about their fantasy rugby team, with the couple both admitting they would choose the Queen as their captain. Former England captain Mike revealed he would also include his cousins-in-law Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate, saying: "Haz, front line man in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line."

"Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that he would put Kate in the left wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day".

While Zara revealed she was always in the Queen's good books, Mike, 40, confessed he did get some funny looks from members of the royal family when he returned from his raucous stag do in Florida. The sportsman made headlines after he was pictured enjoying extended drinking sessions in bars and hotel pools with ten of his friends.

"I got ripped," Mike said. "They got stuck into me after I got back from my stag do when it was the Duke's 90th. All of them. It was in the papers. 'Had a good time did you?' Read about it." A sheepish Mike added: "Oh well, hid under the radar on that one." His wife Zara quipped: "He was so subtle."

