EastEnders actor Douglas Fielding dies aged 73 Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Douglas

EastEnders star Douglas Fielding has died at the age of 73, his family has announced. The actor was best known for his role in EastEnders as DS Roy Quick, the first regular police officer in the soap. The actor starred in 51 episodes of the popular show back in 1985. Speaking about his death, his family released a statement which read: "We all love and miss him. He was a well known actor and lovely man and will be sorely missed." His agent, Emily McGuire, said: "It was a privilege to know him and represent him."

Fans, friends and colleagues of the actor took to social media to pay tribute, with Oliver Crocker writing: "Shocked and sad that the great Douglas Fielding has passed away. A quality actor and a kind, generous, lovely man who was very good to me. One of life's good guys. My thoughts with his family. Thanks Doug for your friendship, your talent and your sparkle!" A second person added: "I am sad to hear this... I knew him too and he was indeed a very kind man."

David Brunt added: "RIP Douglas Fielding. PC/Sgt Quilley of Z Cars. The second longest running character in the series. And a thoroughly nice guy. One of the best." Douglas was also well known for starring as Sergeant Alec Quilley in the popular police drama Z-Cars between 1969 to 1978. Throughout his career, he also appeared in Doctors, Silent Witness and The Bill.