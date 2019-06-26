James Corden shares FIRST Gavin and Stacey cast pic - see it here It's finally occuring!

It's really happening! James Corden has shared a snap of several members of the original Gavin and Stacey cast having a read through of their scripts for the one-off 2019 Christmas special. The upcoming episode will be out ten years after the series originally ended in 2009. In the photo, Matthew Horne (Gavin) and Joanna Page (Stacey) appear to be taking directions while Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the show with James and plays Nessa, smiled at the camera. Alison Steadman (Pam), Larry Lamb (Mick) and Melanie Walters (Gwen) can also be spotted in the snap.

Fans were delighted by the sneak peek, with one writing: "Larry Lamb still looking like my dream husband," while another added: "WHERE ARE DAWN AND PETE. THEY MUST RETURN." Speaking about what to expect from the new series on This Morning, Larry said: "It's amazing what he (James) and Ruth have managed to do. I finally read the script… it got me… It was like running into someone who was a major part of your life and you're just so happy about it, it didn’t really matter what they were doing… it was just so poignant... It just sort of took me along."

READ: The one cast member who will be missed in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Unfortunately the actor, who also appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, couldn't give any details about the upcoming special, telling Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "It's all super hush hush." James and Ruth announced the news that the show would return for a one-off special in late May in a statement which read: "Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy."