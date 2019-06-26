Ackley Bridge fans DEVASTATED after shock death Were you shocked when Missy died?

Ackley Bridge fans were devastated after the popular Channel 4 show killed off one of their fan favourite characters, Missy Booth, in a car accident. Missy had just made up with her friend, Nas Paracha, before they were both involved in a hit-and-run, leaving Missy dead.

Missy died in a hit and run

Fans were shocked with the news, with one writing: "Me when I thought missy and her 2 broken wrists were gonna be fine and then she died. WHAT THE ACTUAL [expletive]." Another person added: "They lured me into this false sense of security." Another viewer shared a photo of herself with tears in her eyes, writing: "If you’re watching #AckleyBridge and you don’t look like me right now. We can’t even be friends."

READ: Alison Hammond flees from Italian police in hilarious This Morning mishap

Amy opened up about how her death will effect her character

Speaking about leaving the show, Poppy Lee Friar said: "It feels like although this is sad it is a big way to end a character and I'm grateful for that. It's been such a lovely job and the cast and crew have been so nice to work with.... Every character that you play becomes a little bit a part of you so in a way it's sad to see Missy go because I really, really have enjoyed playing her. She has enabled me, and the way she has been written and created and the way that Penny Woolcock and all of the other directors worked with me to achieve what we did, I've been able to show lots of different things with her." Speaking about how Missy's death with effect her character, Nas actress Amy-Leigh Hickman said: "I feel like I'm about to play a different character for the rest of the series."

READ: Pictures emerge of Love Island's Arabella with a baby bump