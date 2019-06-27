Orange is the New Black's final season trailer is here, and we're already crying We're not ready to say goodbye to the Litchfield ladies!

The trailer for the new series of Orange is the New Black is finally here, and gives us one last look at our favourite characters in the last ever season of the hugely popular Netflix show. In the trailer, while Taystee struggles with her jail sentence, Cindy is torn with guilt for letting her friend take the fall for a murder she didn't commit. Meanwhile, Piper deals with life on the outside while still in love with her jailed wife, Alex.

In the new season, Piper is out of prison

Fans were delighted with the new trailer, with one writing: "Damn I didn't know it was the finale season. I love this show so much. Taught me a lot about what really happens in prisons." Another person added: "The trailer alone made me so emotional. How will I cope in the actual series!"

READ: James Corden shares FIRST Gavin and Stacey cast pic - see it here

Are you looking forward to the final season?

The official synopsis for the seventh and final series of the show reads: "Orange Is The New Black ushered in a monumental era of television, and for six unforgettable seasons has fearlessly tackled some of the most difficult, relevant, and human stories of our time. In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee's friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon's newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world."

READ: Is Blackadder making a comeback? Creator Richard Curtis drops huge hint

Speaking about season seven to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicky actress Natasha Lyonne said: "At its core, OITNB is incredible writing and incredible actors. It’s such a unique show and a sweeping achievement for Jenji. It breaks my heart and it’s like this thing of beauty that gives life meaning. I have no children and no parents. I sort of unintentionally am really just a life of the arts. So for me, the fact that my love for these people is so real means everything to me."