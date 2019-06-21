Is Coronation Street star Angela Griffin making a return to the cobbles after 20 years? A blast from the past!

Former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin is set to return to the cobbles after 20 years away. The 42-year-old, who starred as hairdresser Fiona Middleton in the ITV soap until 1998, will be coming back for a brief visit to reveal who is the actual father of her 18-year-old child. It has been reported that Steve McDonald, played by Simon Gregson, will be told he is the real dad in a shock paternity storyline.

On Friday morning, Angela appeared to confirm the exciting news, telling her Twitter followers: "#coronationstreet @itv, #wildbill @itv, #turnupcharlie @Netflix, #harlots @hulu, #whitelines @netflix 2019, what a year. Never forget where you came from." Angela was the soap's first regular black cast member when she joined in 1992. Last year, the TV star hinted that she was keen to return to the cobbles for a reunion with her co-star Simon. "You never know who might go back," she told Lorraine last year. "You never know. Never say never! [The story] has got to have Steve McDonald in it, hasn't it?"

GALLERY: 6 soap stars who dated and found love with actors from rival shows

Since her time away from Corrie, Angela has gone on to land roles in Holby City, Waterloo Road and the BBC's Ordinary Lies. In 2001, she appeared in Baby Father, before returning to her roots as a beautician on Cutting It. From there she joined the cast of the BBC drama Down To Earth, alongside Ian Kelsey and Ricky Tomlinson.

MORE: Emma Willis pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Isabelle on milestone birthday

Angela's on-screen daughter, actress Alexandra Mardell joined the show in April 2018. Fans have since speculated she could be Fiona's daughter since they are both hairdressers and have similarities. However the star was quick to dismiss the idea, telling chat show host Lorraine: "I've heard the Fiona and Steve's daughter theory, but that's definitely not true." She added: "I did have a little chat and a joke with Angela Griffin about it and that was quite funny."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.