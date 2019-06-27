Emmerdale star Charley Webb has best response after being mum shamed This is what she had to say…

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has defiantly hit back at critics on social media who have made remarks about the way she parents her two sons, Buster, nine, and three-year-old Bowie. Taking to Instagram, the Debbie Dingle actress shared a photo of Bowie sleeping next to her in bed, and wrote in the caption: "I've found since having kids everyone's got an opinion on what's right and what's wrong. 'Don't let them in your bed, you're making a rod for your own back.' No, I will let them in my bed. And I will wake up to a tiny face resting on my arm because I want to," she wrote.

Charley continued: "They're babies and then they're grown up, so much quicker than I ever thought was possible. Always do what is right for you and your kids. Not annoying people around you thinking they know best. They don't." The star's message went down a treat with her fans, who were quick to praise her for speaking out. One wrote: "Well said, time goes far too fast enjoy every minute, you can't get it back." Another added: "People are so quick to give their opinions but always do what works for you and makes your life easier. And never ever feel like you have to justify yourself."

Charley and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third child

The actress is expecting her third child with husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. Earlier in the month, David appeared on Loose Women to speak about his growing family, and admitted that he wouldn't be surprised if they had another son. "We've got one on the way, and we don't know if it's a boy or a girl," he said. "It's the old cliché but as long as they are healthy. I come from a long line of boys, and there's four Wolfenden cousins and we've got seven grandchildren, they're all boys. It's not looking likely, but who knows."

David added that Charley was having a tough pregnancy, but that she enjoys giving birth. "This one's been particularly brutal. She's been ill from the get-go and it's not relented at all. But she does enjoy giving birth. She's been sick since she found out and we've got six weeks or so to go."

