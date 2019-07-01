Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Love Island star Amy Hart Kirstie has spoken out about the incident

Kirstie Allsopp has hit back at Love Island star Amy Hart's claims that she was a difficult passenger on a flight, and revealed that British Airways has since apologised for the air hostess' comments. Speaking about the incident on This Morning, she explained: "I said, in all circumstances I am the easiest going person... I don't understand that because I'm so easy going. She misinterpreted the situation. She thought I was trying to get something which I wasn't. And BA were embarrassed and very apologetic and it's just one of those things."

Amy spoke about Kirstie as her most difficult celebrity passenger

She continued: "I said, 'Do you know what? If this had been a director who said I was a nightmare, I would have been fully up for it. When you're making a property show, it's really hard.' If I was more camera aware, it probably wouldn't work." After Phillip Schofield asked her whether he'd be okay sitting next to her on a plane, she joked: "I would be a sweetie on the flight!"

Amy was a stewardess before going onto Love Island

Speaking about Amy's claim, Kirstie previously told HuffPost UK: "It's just absurd, she's got no kids… Obviously, what happened with Amy must have been about five years ago – Bay is 12 now so he was probably travelling with his two bigger brothers and was resentful his little brother was still with me and his dad, so was probably going backwards and forwards. It literally shows so little empathy for the travelling parent. And also, she’s going to learn the hard way that it’s a lot better when you get on the celeb circuit not to be rude about other people. But oh boy, oh boy, will she learn."

Amy previously had revealed that Kirstie "kept going up and down [business and economy] with one kid and then coming back with two. There were lots of spare seats in business class and she kept coming back with two kids, and I was like, 'No if you've booked three seats then you've booked three seats. I was quite junior at the time so it was my manager who told me to, but I had to go over and tell them."

