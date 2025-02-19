Kirstie Allsopp's regal 'homemade home' where you can stay for £2.6k/week

Kirstie Allsopp and her husband Ben Andersen bought a Notting Hill property in 2006, but as well as her main residence in London, the Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It star also owns a pretty special holiday home…

Her six-bedroom Devon cottage, named Meadowgate Cottage was the backdrop for Kirstie's Homemade Home, a show where Kirstie showcased her crafting and upcycling skills. The gorgeous residence is listed on Classic Cottages and summer stays are a hit at the house located near Welcombe Mouth.

Kirstie's holiday home is so amazing

"A wonderful spacious, well-equipped house, in a hidden corner of Devon, with easy access to the beach. My granddaughter named it the WOW house - and it really is!" one of the reviews reads, and: "This is a lovely place to take families to and the games room was a great advantage ..also two sitting rooms meant we could spread out as a family," another patron said.

The white-fronted property sleeps 14 people and a seven-night stay costs from £2,602. It has a lot of lived-in charm, the type that Kirstie is famous for; the presenter has selected eclectic furnishings and used her own homemade crafts to decorate the space.

Very similar to the holiday homes we've seen the royals stay in, it features a roll-top bath in the bathroom, a separate games room, open fires and plenty of antique artwork.

One of Kirstie's twee bedrooms

The house boasts two sitting rooms, a huge kitchen with an AGA, and a utility room.

The ground-floor annexe is where you'll find the games room featuring a foosball table and a ping pong table that will keep the family suitably entertained.

There's a suntrap garden with wooden furniture and a path that leads right down to the beach – perfect, right?

The games room even has a picture of Kirstie on the wall

While Kirstie, Ben and her two children Oscar and Bay often visit Meadowgate during the summer, it is available for rent when she's not there.

Lockdown debate

Kirstie chose to isolate there during the coronavirus pandemic, but this decision caused a flurry of opinions online due to it being a time of restrictions.

Kirstie and her husband Ben

Speaking to the Radio Times magazine, she clarified: "When Ben was diagnosed with Covid, we weren't at home, either in London or Devon. We were somewhere else.

"Because Ben was infectious, we went to Devon, where there's 40 acres and we wouldn't infect anyone else. There are loads of people who are always going to believe I did the wrong thing. I did not go to Devon (from London) after lockdown. We went to isolate."