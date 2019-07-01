Holly Willoughby and Love Island's Tom have known each other for YEARS It didn't stop Holly from giving him a telling off!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield chatted to Love Island's Tom Walker on This Morning on Monday, and Holly revealed that the pair have actually known one another for years – talk about a connection! After the group discussion Holly revealed that she knew the islander when he was just 12!

Tom joined This Morning

She said: "We met! You were 12 years old and your dad was our director [on Ministry of Mayhem] at the time! I remember your dad and I remember him bringing you in. You'll have to find the picture." Tom revealed that he also remembered meeting Holly on the set on the popular Saturday morning show.

Holly is a big fan of the show

Although Holly and Tom had a previous connection, the mum-of-three made sure to give him a telling off over his treatment of Maura, which eventually saw him dumped from the villa. Discussing the moment that Tom told the other boys on the show that he wanted to find out "if she's all mouth" after the pair were due to share a night in the Hideaway, Holly disagreed with Phil and Tom when they suggested she was being dramatic. She said: "I don’t think she did. I think she was well within her rights because you did it in front of all the boys there." When Tom suggested he should have kept his comments for a Whatsapp conversation, she added: "Yeah but still, you've got to be careful what you say."

The group also discussed the recent events of the villa, with Tom admitting that he could see Michael's head being turned from Amber. He said: "I didn't see Curtis swaying… me and Michael had had a chat actually and it did feel like Amber put him down a little bit and he was biting his tongue to save the argument with her. He was starting to say, 'Maybe she's not the perfect woman.'"