Emmerdale spoilers: Priya's anorexia revisited in harrowing new storyline Your weekly spoilers for Monday 8 July to Friday 12 July

Emmerdale fans have been wondering what is wrong with Priya after noticing her odd behaviour, and the soap has confirmed in its latest spoilers that her eating disorder will be revisited. Priya's battle with anorexia was first addressed in a storyline in 2014 when she was pregnant with her daughter Amba. She later went to get help at a specialist unit for the sake of her unborn child. Elsewhere in the soap next week, Pollard brings Jacob and David closer together, while Amy and Kerry fall out. Victoria, meanwhile, is desperate to leave the village after everything gets too much for her – but will she go through with it?

Priya struggles with her eating disorder

Priya's anorexia returns

Priya struggles with her eating disorder and while working at Home Farm, Andrea notices her behaviour and worries about her. But will Priya confide in Andrea about how she's feeling? Or will she suffer in silence? Priya - played by Fiona Wade – has been acting strangely over the past few weeks, and some viewers even predicted that her eating disorder had returned. Taking to Twitter after watching Priya lash out at her brother Jai for not keeping an eye on Amba during breakfast time – one viewer wrote: "Is Emmerdale revisiting Priya's eating disorder storyline?" while another added: "I think Emmerdale is revisiting Priya's anorexia!"

Will Victoria leave?

Victoria wants to leave Emmerdale

Victoria is determined to get away from the village after everything she's been through, but when she puts her house up for sale, Wendy turns up in the village, adamant that she wants to be a part of the baby's life. What's more, Wendy even suggests that Lee might go for custody of the baby – meaning that Victoria's problems are far from over.

Jacob and David grow closer

Jacob baits Leyla and David with a message from their fake account, knowing just what they have done. David is forced to admit that he made up an account in order to try and get closer to him again, but Jacob feels completely betrayed. However, Pollard witnesses the confrontation and goes over to help resolve the situation, but as he does he grows breathless, leaving them all worried. David and Jacob quietly resolve their differences to try and keep Pollard stress-free, but Leyla is surprised when she sees them getting along, and slowly begins to hatch a plan…

