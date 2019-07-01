Who is Jenny Finn in Emmerdale and what happened to her baby? Lydia named as main suspect by fans Not long before we find out…

Emmerdale are set to tackle a shocking new storyline this week, and it's already got fans talking. The past will come back to haunt one of the residents when Jessie is told that some human bones have been uncovered at the school. After the police start an investigation, DI Bradwell reveals the photo of the most likely candidate for the baby's mother - a sixteen-year-old called Jenny Finn. From spoilers that were released by the soap last week, Jenny will appear to look like one of the villagers, who is likely to have changed their name after the incident.

Just who is Jenny Finn? Fans are guessing Lydia among the top suspects

Already, fans have taken to social media to make their guesses as to just who Jenny could be. Lydia is the current favourite listed by fans on Twitter, with many thinking that she looks like the image of the schoolgirl which is pictured in one of the spoiler photos for next week. Lydia's backstory is yet to be fully explored, but what we do know is hinged with tragedy. Her husband Steve died, and she has revealed that she had several miscarriages. Lydia was also reluctant to want to settle down with boyfriend Sam when he talked about marriage recently. Lydia is also shown in the spoiler photo when Jessie arrives in The Woolpack to tell the villagers the news of the bones being found at the school. At the beginning of the year, the soap's producers Kate Brooks and Laura Shaw teased that Lydia would be involved in a storyline where her past would be explored – so maybe this is just that.

Jessie alerts the villagers after bones are dug up in the school playground

Along with Lydia, other popular suggestions as to who the mother could be include newcomer Andrea, Dawn, and Nicola. While it is more likely that the mother will be an older resident, teenagers Gabby and Leanna have also been named by some viewers as suggested suspects if the death is revealed to have been far more recent. Megan, Kerry, Maya and Leanna's mother have also been listed among possible suspects. One thing's for sure – we just can't wait to find out.

