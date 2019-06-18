Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice exposes Liam after making shock discovery? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 24 June to Friday 28 June

Emmerdale fans have grown suspicious of Bernice's seemingly perfect boyfriend Liam over recent time, and next week it looks as if his dark secret will be exposed. With Liam's link to wronged schoolteacher Maya, he has been acting shifty since she was arrested for grooming Jacob, and reacted badly when Bernice started asking him about his ex-wife. So when Bernice makes a shock discovery next week, it looks like game's over for the doctor unless he has a good explanation. Elsewhere, April, Marlon, Jessie, Ellis and Billy will all find themselves in danger when an armed siege at their home leaves one of them fighting for their lives.

Bernice confronts Liam - just what is he hiding?

Bernice makes shocking discovery about Liam

Bernice has been growing suspicious of Liam in the past few weeks. While Bernice has felt that she has finally met her perfect man in Liam – who has both good looks and status as the village doctor – it could be that's he's too good to be true. Next week, Bernice will confront him after she finds a balaclava in his bag. Does this have something to do with Maya's attack? Or is he covering for someone else?

Billy puts his family in grave danger

A villager will be left fighting for their life

Things will take another dark turn for Billy as his ongoing feud with Max leads to dangerous new heights. Max warns Billy not to mess things up as they plan to rob a van, but the police soon get involved to stop their plan going ahead. Max soon finds out that it was Billy who had tipped them off, and seeks revenge by heading over to Tall Trees with a gun. With April, Jessie and Marlon at home, will Billy be able to save them in time as he rushes over with Ellis? And will Max end up shooting Billy? Or will another family member pay the ultimate sacrifice?

Dawn meets Lucas but it doesn't go to plan

Dawn is upset after meeting Lucas

Dawn gets ready to meet her son Lucas, but is on edge when Harriet speaks about Will. Dawn is transfixed when she meets Lucas, but as he continues to ignore her, she leaves the meeting humiliated. To make matters worse, Dawn then finds out that Jai was never with Harriet, leading her to suspect that Harriet was instead with Will. With everything going wrong in front of her, will Dawn be able to cope? Or will she slip back into old habits?

