Len Goodman reveals who he thinks the next Strictly judge will be We totally agree!

Since the shocking news broke that Darcey Bussell has decided to step down from her role as a Strictly Come Dancing judge, there has been avid speculation over who will replace her. HELLO! spoke exclusively to former judge Len Goodman to find out who he would like to see on the panel.

In response to the claims that Bonnie Langford is the firm favourite to replace the 50-year-old, Len revealed: "Bonnie Langford, yeah, she is someone who most people know, and I am not saying very young people, but most people know Bonnie Langford, so yeah, it is a pretty good call." The father-of-one did confirm that he believes the new judge will be a woman, explaining: "I have a feeling it will be another lady."

Len was the head judge on the show for 12 years

Despite the former Strictly judge's belief that the new replacement will be a woman, he has expressed his wishes that the BBC dance show pick professional dancer and close friend Anton du Beke to fill the position.

"I would have liked them to give Anton a shot at it – because I like Anton, he is very knowledgeable on ballroom dancing. I think they are not going to have three men anymore and one lady, and they have already got Shirley, who I think does a lovely job. They are not going to have two ballroom experts on it, I don’t think so," said the 75-year-old.

The father-of-one is still close friends with Anton du Beke

"I think the best chance for him (Anton), was when I left, I thought he would be a natural to take over. The trouble is, if you are a dancer on Strictly, there are not many jobs you can do, you can either be a dancer, or you can be a presenter, but I think Tess and Claudia are terrific, or you can be a judge, and unless they create a different role somehow, I think that is what you have got," the professional dancing coach added.

Speaking about Darcey's decision to leave, Len stated: " I was so upset when I heard Darcey was no longer going to be part of it because I thought Darcey was brilliant on it – and such a nice woman. I am sad she is leaving," he added.

