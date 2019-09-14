Who is Bonnie Langford? Everything you need to know about the EastEnders star Get to know the Carmel Kazemi actress

Bonnie Langford shot to fame as a child star in the seventies, but to fans, she is most recognised for her roles in Doctor Who and EastEnders. The 55-year-old actress, who played Carmel Kazemi on the soap, has also trodden the boards in Cats, Chicago and most recently, 9 to 5, the Dolly Parton musical. Find out everything you need to know about the entertainer from her career to her family life…

Who is Bonnie Langford?

Bonnie is a performer who was a child star in the 1970s, first performing in Gone with the Wind at the Theatre Royal when she was just seven. She also starred in Gypsy and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award when she was just ten! She then went on to star in Doctor Who as Mel Bush, one of the Doctor's companions during the Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy eras. After a host of theatre roles, Bonnie joined the cast of EastEnders as Carmel Kazemi. At the time, she said: "I'm so thrilled and delighted to be part of EastEnders. I'm a great fan of the show and think the recent 30th anniversary was sensational and shows just how good British television can be. To be part of this family is an absolute privilege." She wrapped up the role in November 2018.

Bonnie is an actress and dancer

Bonnie Langsford's time on Dancing on Ice

Bonnie took part in Dancing on Ice back in 2006, and was partnered with Matt Evers. The pair finished in third place overall before taking part in the Champion of Champions show after season two, where they were eliminated in the first round. She has been a keen skater since, and took part in the Dancing on Ice tour in 2007 before returning to the show for season nine.

Bonnie on Dancing on Ice

Bonnie Langford's family life

Bonnie shares an 18-year-old daughter, Biana, with her ex-husband, Paul Grunert, who she split from after 20 years of marriage in 2015. The pair wed back in 1995 in Mauritius. According to reports, the star cited 'unreasonable behaviour' while filing for divorce. Speaking about their relationship ahead of their split, she previously said: "I'd known Paul since 1987, when we'd done a show together. But I just hadn't thought of him in that way. Then a friend suggested we all get together. In the end, she couldn't make it, so it was just Paul and me. And that was that. It's always the times in your life when you're not looking that you find what you need."

