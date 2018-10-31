Bruno Tonioli delights with rare photograph with Len Goodman - but fans can't believe one Strictly detail Did you know this?

Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman once sat next to each other for many years on the BBC's much-loved dance show, and fans have often been vocal about their remaining sadness at Len's absence as head judge – so Bruno brightened plenty of viewers' days on Tuesday, when he posted an adorable photo with his former co-star. The sweet shot shows the pair posing with fellow Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba – and though fans were thrilled to see Len smiling at the camera, many were shocked to learn he still appears on the US show, despite retiring from the UK version.

"Why didn’t Strictly get to keep Len?!!! I miss him," one follower commented, while another added: "I’m still mad at Len for leaving SCD." Many thought the judge had returned to the BBC show, with one writing, "OMG he's back."

Though Len decided to hang up his Strictly judging paddle back in 2016, he still appears as head judge on the stateside version of the ballroom and Latin show – though there have also been recent suggestions that he may be set to leave his TV roles behind completely. He told the Daily Mail in April: "This may be my last season. It's the end of my contract and they may not want to have me any more. They might have had enough of me. I don't want to retire totally but I'm quite happy doing nothing - reading a book and pottering in the garden."

While Len's reasons for quitting the UK show included enjoying more "me-time" in his later years, the judge admitted he had remained on Dancing With The Stars due to contractual commitments. Earlier in October, he delighted fans by making a familiar Strictly scoring comeback on Instagram, however, sending friend Anton Du Beke a video message to celebrate his recent book release. He said: "Anton, wow, I have just heard your book One Enchanted Evening has reached number seven, I will say it again, number seven, on the Bestsellers list. Well, congratulations."