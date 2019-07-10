This Country star Michael Sleggs dies of heart failure aged 33 Michael was best known for his role in This Country

Michael Sleggs, who is best known for his role as Slugs in the BBC Three comedy This Morning, has tragically passed away aged 33. The actor, who suffered from heart complications, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with the WTAF A This Country podcast confirming the sad news on Twitter, writing: "We are devastated! Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs #Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million."

Michael sadly passed away on Wednesday

Michael had previously told fans that he didn't have long to live back in May, writing on Facebook: "This last time it was decided I was reaching the end of options so they've sent me home on palliative care to live out the remainder of my days at home. No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid."

Fans and friends paid tribute to Michael

He gave an update on June 1, explaining: "By last Friday I was certain I wouldn't be here the next week but miraculously I made some sort of great turn around over the weekend. Honestly, surviving was the last thing I thought was gonna happen last week... I don't know how long this turn around will last but I'll try and keep alive as long as I can."

Friends and fans were quick to pay tribute to him on Twitter, with one writing: "Devastated to hear about the passing of This Country's Michael Sleggs. An underappreciated comic genius, and a true gent." Another person added: "An unexpected friendship that grew quickly, it's been an honour to know you. Thank you for what you have taught me about life and for being so naturally kind and funny." A third person tweeted: "This Country won't be the same without that friendly smile and dry humour. RIP Slugs."