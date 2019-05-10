Britain's Got Talent finalist Henry Hall dies peacefully at home The star was 86

Britain's Got Talent finalist Henry Hall has died at the age of 86. The singer, who performed alongside his friend Malcolm 'Malc' White in their group hilariously called The Pensionalities, passed away at his home in Doncaster on 28 April. His obituary reads: "In both life and death, Henry definitely did it 'his way!' He died peacefully at home, as he wished, with his family.

"He lived an extraordinary life and was known to a great many people as H from Cusworth's Motorcycles and latterly half of The Pensionalities from Britain's Got Talent. He was loved by many, forgotten by none and will be greatly missed by all."

Henry Hall and Malcolm 'Malc' White made up the duo The Pensionalities

In 2017, Henry and Malcolm auditioned for BGT and managed to reach the finals after wowing the celebrity judges and audience at home. The pair, who had a combined age of 159, won the hearts of the nation. In their first audition, head honcho Simon Cowell compared them to national treasures Ant and Dec, while Amanda Holden said of their act, which was originally called The Pensionaires: "I love the name!"

The pair reached the BGT final in 2017

The Pensionalities opened the final show, singing Frank Sinatra's When You're Smiling. "You've put a smile on the faces of the nation," David Walliams said. Henry and Malcolm ended up finishing in fifth place in the series won by musician Tokio Myers.

Henry's funeral will take place on 20 May at the Rose Hill Crematorium. Mourners have been asked to shun the tradition of wearing black and to wear bright clothes instead.

