Disney Descendants star Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

Cameron Boyce has tragically passed away at the age of 20. The actor's family confirmed the sad news via a spokesperson on Saturday. The actor passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure. "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the statement read. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron shot to fame at the age of nine when he appeared in Mirrors. He then went on to play one of Adam Sandler's children in the movie Grown Ups. The actor then became known for playing Luke Ross on the Disney channel show Jessie, which then went on to him playing the part of Carlos de Vil in Descendants, the TV movie series that follows the lives of the children of the Disney villains.

The actor played Carlos de Vil in Descendants

Following the news of Cameron's death, a Disney Channel spokesman paid tribute to him. They said: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in people's lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."

