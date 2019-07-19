Celebrity Gogglebox: All you need to know The final episode airs tonight!

Celebrity Googlebox has been on the air for six weeks already – and on Friday night it will air its final episode in the series. So far we've watched some of our favourite celebrities watch TV, while getting a glimpse inside their fabulous homes (well, living rooms). So far we've enjoyed commentary from the likes of Strictly's Oti Mabuse, Rachel Riley and new husband Pasha Kovalev and even Little Mix. But who will be giving their opinions in tonight's final episode? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Celebrity Gogglebox…

Rylan appeared with his mum Linda

What is Celebrity Gogglebox?

Celebrity Gogglebox is basically the same as plain old Gogglebox, but instead of watching participants’ reactions to the week’s TV, we get to see how celebrities reacted instead. The celeb version used to air just once a year in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, but this year Channel 4 decided to make a six-part series instead, which kicked off on 14 June.

Nick appeared alongside his niece Liv

Who is in Celebrity Gogglebox?

The easier question is probably 'who isn't in Celebrity Gogglebox?' This debut series has gifted us with so many celebs! So far we've had Emily Atack, Little Mix, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, Oti Mabuse and her sisters Motsi and Phemelo, Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr, Emilia Fox and Laurence Fox, Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, Denise van Outen, Martin and Roman Kemp, Stanley Johnson and Georgia "Toff" Toffolo.

Who is in the final episode of Celebrity Gogglebox?

As well as the aforementioned celebrities who have taken part so far, the final episode has thrown up a few extra names. New faces will include Nicole Appleton, Melanie Blatt, Shaun Ryder, Bez, Chris Kamara, Example, Professor Green and Kate Robbins, who will all appraise TV shows including The Silence of the Lambs, The Andrew Neil Interviews with Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, Killing Eve, Naked Attraction, The £100k Drop, First Dates and Serengeti.

Little Mix were in episode one

What time is Celebrity Gogglebox on?

Celebrity Gogglebox will air its final episode in the series on Channel 4 at 9pm on 19 July.

How can I watch Celebrity Gogglebox?

You can watch Celebrity Gogglebox live on Channel 4 or online as it airs. You can even catch up afterwards via the All4 player on your TV or on the app. The main version of Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 in September.

