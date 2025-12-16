Gogglebox star set to take a break from show following 'heartache'

It's been a difficult week for Gogglebox star Helena Worthington, who took to Instagram to share that she's feeling conflicted, with both happy and sad events occurring over the last seven days.

In an emotional caption, the multidisciplinary artist shared that she is expecting a daughter, but also that her beloved grandmother passed away this week, tinging the exciting time with sadness. Helena also noted her gratitude for hitting a milestone follower number on Instagram – something she knows her late grandma would have been proud of.

Helena stars on Channel 4's Gogglebox alongside her mother Alison and father George, and in the photo she shared, she and Alison pose with their much-loved family member.

Helena shared the sad news that her beloved grandma has paused away

"I'm not quite sure how to write this post," Helena began, continuing: "This week I reached 20k on here, which feels huge and something I'm incredibly grateful for. But it's also been a really rough week. I lost my legendary nana, and because of that, I won't be filming the last episode of Gogglebox this series," referring to series six of the hit Channel 4 show.

Explaining her decision to miss the final episode, Helena continued: "My nana played such a huge part in my life and loved me fiercely. She was the perfect mix of Dame Judi Dench and the Catherine Tate nana — sharp, hilarious, and she somehow knew the answers to every quiz show question.

"She once flashed a vicar and stole the neighbour's dog when they wouldn't give my mum’s football back - which honestly tells you everything you need to know about her. She was a true Queen."

Of her grandmother's pride, Helena added: "Every time we met, we talked about Bob Mortimer on Would I Lie To You?, and she never missed an opportunity to tell absolutely anyone she met that her daughter and granddaughter were on Gogglebox."

On her emotions at her soon-to-arrive daughter not meeting her nana, Helena penned: "I'm expecting a baby girl in the next month, and my heart aches knowing my nana won't get to meet her. But I know she'll be part of her in so many ways - in stories, in humour, and in that same strength and warmth."

Grief at Christmas

Grief like Helena is experiencing can be particularly hard at this time of year, as wellness coach Daniel O'Shaughnessy explained to HELLO!: "Honour your feelings and acknowledge the loss, allowing yourself to grieve while also celebrating the memories.

"Incorporate traditions that help you remember your loved ones, such as lighting a candle or sharing stories, to help feel connected despite the loss. Surround yourself with supportive friends or family, and don't hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Remember, it's perfectly okay to have a mix of joy and sadness this season; both are part of what makes the memories of our loved ones feel real."

Helena's pregnancy

The Gogglebox favourite, who is also mum to a son, Erwin, who was born in 2019, only officially shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday, posting a photo of herself heavily pregnant, captioned: "Pregnant. Tired. Raging indigestion."

© Instagram Helena Worthington is set to give birth to a girl in the next few weeks

She shares her six-year-old son and soon-to-be daughter with her partner, fellow artist Danny Waggett, who does not appear on the show, but is a regular on Helen's rapidly growing social media channel, which sees her document her family life.

After a turbulent series, which saw favourites Joe and Roisin leave the show after three and a half years, the loss of Helena from the final episode is likely to trouble viewers, but we're sure that along with Gogglebox veterans Jenny and Lee, the Siddiquis, the Malones and Giles and Mary, Helena will be back for season 27.