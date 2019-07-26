Dotty Cotton to return to EastEnders after nearly ten years We're sure she'll be up to her usual mischief in no time!

After nearly ten years away from Walford, Dot's granddaughter Kirsty 'Dotty' Cotton will be returning to EastEnders. The role has been recast with Milly Zero, who is best known for playing Hannah in CBBC's All at Sea, playing the role of the wayward teenager. Dotty is Nick Cotton's daughter, who originally arrived at Albert Square while going along with one of her dad's schemes to kill Dot.

Dotty left Albert Square in 2010

However, Dotty's conscience eventually got the better of her and she double-crossed Nick. She then reunited with her mother, Sandy, and the pair left the square to live in America. Since then, Dot has made regular visits to see Dotty and most recently viewers learnt Dotty now lives with her mum in Wales. Speaking about her arrival, BBC released a synopsis which read: "Dotty returns to Walford as a young, confident woman who can manipulate her way to anything."

READ: EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares rare childhood throwback with mum after giving birth

Milly will play Dot's granddaughter

"Arriving with Dot and back to attend University, Dotty makes an instant impression on faces both old and new. With such a complex history with Albert Square, it’s safe to say Dotty’s return spells trouble with a capital T." Speaking about the new role, Milly said: "I am honestly so excited to be playing Dotty Cotton and joining the E20 family. Especially playing alongside June Brown, who I have been watching on my telly since I was a young girl. Her and Dotty have such an interesting relationship to explore with a complicated history, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. It all feels very surreal and I am buzzing already!"

READ: EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell attacked and left for dead – with Ben, Sharon and Keanu suspects

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "We're all super-excited to welcome Dotty back to the Square – sharp-witted and with an eye for human weakness, she's not afraid to say what she thinks. We are also thrilled that Milly will be taking on the role – her versatility as an actress and ability to capture Dotty's blend of sass, intelligence and vulnerability ensure that Dotty will return with a bang this autumn."