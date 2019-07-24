EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares rare childhood throwback with mum after giving birth The celebrations come shortly after the actress welcomed her first child

Lacey Turner may have lots on her hands at the moment, but she made sure her mother was given a heartfelt message in honour of her birthday on Wednesday. The EastEnders actress, who recently welcomed her first child – a little girl – with her husband Matt Kay, shared an incredible childhood throwback as she credited her mother for "everything" she has done. In the caption, the 31-year-old gushed: "Happy birthday to my number 1, you have taught me everything I know, been by my side through everything I have done!

"Without you mum I would be half the woman I am today," she added. "My love for you is like no other, you are special and we love you to the moon and back a million times @bevharv xxx." Fans rushed to post comments, with many congratulating the star on becoming a mother herself. "Happy birthday @bevharv and congratulations on becoming a nanny and congratulations to you Lacey on becoming a mummy," said one follower, while another remarked: "Well @laceyturner now you get to experience motherhood now too with your baby girl."

MORE: EastEnders star Tameka Empson to take break after 10 years on Albert Square

It's coming up to two weeks since Lacey and Matt became parents. Earlier this year, the soap star opened up about suffering two miscarriages. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey said on This Morning: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

MORE: Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.