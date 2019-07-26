Will & Grace to end after eleventh season – see the cast reaction They had a great run!

After an immensely popular reboot, Will & Grace's executive producers have confirmed that the sitcom will finally come to an end after its eleventh season. In a statement, Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said: "We think of the Will & Grace [revival] episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace."

Debra shared a snap of the cast following the news

The co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, said: "When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will and Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history. A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."

Will & Grace began in 1998

Debra Messing, who plays Grace, shared a snap of the cast jokily crying over the news, writing: "To the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right."

