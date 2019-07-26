Why you're about to become obsessed with new Amazon Prime show The Boys Simon Pegg stars in the dark superhero comedy drama

Amazon Prime released the full first season of The Boys on Friday 26 July, and it is already being spoken about as one of the hottest new shows on 2019. The series, which stars Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford, Simon Pegg and The Miracle Season's Erin Moriarty, sees a group of vigilantes stand up to superheroes who are abusing their powers. Find out everything you need to know about the new show here…

What is The Boys about?

Based on a comic series, the official synopsis for The Boys reads; "The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about 'The Seven', and their formidable Vought backing." The trailer follows a grieving man, Hughie, teaming up with 'the boys' are going after revenge when his girlfriend is killed by a reckless superhero.

Who is in the cast of The Boys?

The show has been developed by Superbad's Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, and stars Star Trek's Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Hostages actor as Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Banshee's Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight among many other famous names! Speaking about the new series, Evan told SiFy Wire: "While Preacher is by far, the most genre-bending thing out there, The Boys is much more grounded in reality. But it is equally insane in its own unbelievably gritty, unforgiving analysis of societal flaws through this very different story."

READ: Jane the Virgin's FINAL trailer is here: 5 questions we have for the show ahead of the finale

The Boys is available on Amazon Prime

Will there be a season two of The Boys?

Although the first season of The Boys only aired on Friday, Amazon Video have already renewed the show for a second season, which we think is certainly a good sign!

READ: Curtis told Amy he loved her in cut scene from Love Island