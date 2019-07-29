Minnie Mouse voice actress Russi Taylor has died aged 75 Russi was married to the Mickey Mouse voice actor, Wayne Allwine

Russi Taylor, who was best known for providing the iconic voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, has sadly passed away aged 75. The Disney star died on Friday 26 July, and Disney's CEO Bob Iger released a statement following the sad news, writing: "Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world — a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."

Russi was married to the Mickey Voice voice artist, Wayne Allwine

He continued: "We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honour to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences."

Russi voiced Minnie for over 30 years

Russi became the voice of Minnie Mouse in 1986 and was married to Wayne Allwine, who voiced Mickey Mouse, until his death in 2009. She was also known for voicing Martin Prince in The Simpsons, and the cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake. Fans, friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the star, with the Simpsons showrunner Al Jean writing: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Russi Taylor, a true delight to work with." Another person added: "I just discovered that Russi Taylor, the most current voice of #MinnieMouse has passed away. I believe the charm and sweetness she brought to the character and others will endure forever, but it's still a sad end of an era."