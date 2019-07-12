Cameron Boyce's sister posts beautiful tribute to late star She wrote that her brother was 'sunlight wearing shoes'

Cameron Boyce's younger sister, Maya, has posted a beautiful tribute to her late brother. The 20-year-old Descendants actor passed away after suffering an epileptic seizure on Saturday. Posting an album of photos of her brother on Instagram, Maya wrote: "Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolise. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect."

She revealed that she had been with him a few hours before he passed away, writing: "Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad. I'm also happy. And grateful. I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, 'I love you.' He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received."

READ: Adam Sandler pays heartbreaking tribute to onscreen son Cameron Boyce

Cameron suffered an epileptic seizure

She added: "He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He travelled the world. He made creativity and art his life's mission, and he encouraged others to do the same. Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life. But what I'm holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes."

READ: Disney Descendants star Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

His parents previously told ABC News: "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him." The upcoming premiere for Descendants 3 was cancelled following his death, and said that they would instead air a TV broadcast dedicated to his memory. The Walt Disney Company also confirmed they would make a donation to the Thirst Project, a water charity that Cameron had supported.