Father Ted star Brendan Grace dies aged 68 His family confirmed the sad news to RTE

Father Ted star Brendan Grace has sadly passed away aged 68, just one week after it was revealed that he was suffering from lung cancer. His family confirmed the news to RTE, and said they were "very grateful" for the support over the world from his fans. His agent, Tom Kelly, told RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland: "Brendan Grace was one of the greatest entertainers of this era, no doubt about that. He gave a performance every night that merited the applause he received. We can look back with pride on Brendan’s lifetime. He was a great family man, very close with them and he was adored by his fans all over the world."

Brendan was best knwon for his role in Father Ted

Brendan received the diagnosis that he had lung cancer while in hospital being treated for pneumonia. His spokesperson confirmed that he was very ill to the Irish Daily Mirror, saying "Brendan Grace has been in hospital for the last four weeks receiving treatment for pneumonia. It has transpired that he is also suffering from cancer for which he is receiving ongoing care and treatment. His family are a great support to him at this difficult time and respect for their privacy would be very much appreciated. His current July/August Irish Tour has been cancelled. Brendan is still in hospital and will be remaining there for ongoing treatment. He is hospitalised in Ireland."

Fans were quick to pay tribute to the star, with one writing: "Terribly sad news about the passing of the great Brendan Grace, in the early hours of this morning. We fondly remember him of course as Father Fintan Stack, but he was a legendary comic who lived up to the term 'legend'. Thank you for everything sir." Another person added: "Brendan Grace RIP, a lovely person, unrivalled comedian, superb singer and guitarist, our careers intertwined over the years, our sincerest condolences to Eileen and family, RIP Brendan."