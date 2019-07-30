Paula Williamson, Coronation Street actress & ex-wife of Charles Bronson, dies The couple separated last summer

Paula Williamson, the former wife of infamous criminal Charles Bronson, has passed away at the age of 38. Paula - an actress who appeared on shows including Coronation Street - was found at her home in Stoke-on-Trent. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a post-mortem is due to take place to establish the cause. Paula appeared on Corrie three times between 2008 and 2012, as well as shows including Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. However, she shot to public attention when she married Charles in November 2017, nine months after she started visiting him at HMP Wakefield.

Their marriage came to an end last summer, when 66-year-old Charles – who has spent more than half his life in solitary confinement – filed for divorce, having reportedly become upset by photographs of his wife on a night out. She later made a tearful appearance on Loose Women in July last year to speak about the end of their romance. At the time, Charles gave a statement to the ITV show, saying that Paula had "disrespected" him. "I can't accept that kind of behaviour from somebody supposed to be my wife," he said, adding that he believed Paula had a "drink and prescription drug problem". "I absolutely abhor alcohol and drugs," Charles stated. "She needs to get help. I'll miss her but she needs to sort herself out or she will be dead in two years."

Through tears, Paula agreed. "I have got an alcohol problem. I've got a drug problem – a prescription drug problem. I've had it for years. Every single messed up thing I've done for a long, long time is through alcohol. And it needs to stop. It needs to stop. He's made me realise that."

In a statement this week, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police: "A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning (29 July) has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38. Paula's body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent at around 7am. A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is now being prepared for the Coroners. Next of kin have been informed. The family have asked for their right to privacy to allow them to grieve at this difficult time."