Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker 'to die' following cancer battle

Coronation Street fans have been following Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking battle with cervical cancer over the past year, and on Wednesday night the character was given the positive news that her tumour had shrunk. However, according to The Sun, a TV insider has revealed that her mother-of-one will be told the devastating news that all her treatment has failed, and that the only option left to her is whether she wants to die at home or in a hospice. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the storyline, and whether or not actress Katie McGlynn will be leaving the soap, so if true, the storyline would confirm her exit. HELLO! have contacted ITV for comment.

Last year when Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she had to make the devastating decision between having her baby or having radiotherapy to try and cure her illness. The factory worker chose to put her son first, and gave birth to her son Bertie in January. Sinead gave birth early, and fans feared that Daniel would lose both his baby and his wife at the same time.

While Sinead's aggressive chemotherapy has appeared to be working, it has previously been hinted by the show that the character's storyline may not have a happy ending. In January, Coronation Street producer Ian MacLeod has admitted that he still hasn’t decided on the outcome. He said at a Coronation Street press event: "Certainly, the longer it goes on the harder it becomes to kill Sinead because Katie and Rob have been so good in it – they're almost acting their way off the butcher's block. I have an open mind about it. There's a beautiful story to tell with an optimistic ending but equally, a very truthful story to tell where it doesn't work out."

Katie recently spoke out about the rumours that she would be leaving Coronation Street, but insisted on Twitter that she hadn't quit the soap. However, she also didn't deny that she would be leaving. She tweeted: "I have not 'quit' Corrie, I am contracted well into this year and am fully committed to our long-running storyline. We do not know the outcome as of yet, which is how we like it!"

