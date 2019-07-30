Is Foyle's War returning for a new series? Would you watch a Foyle's War Christmas special?

Although Foyle's War finished in 2015 after eight seasons, the show's creator, Anthony Horowitz, has revealed that he would be keen to write more instalments of the World War II detective drama. Chatting to Radio Times, he said: "I'd certainly be up for a Christmas special or two if anybody asked." He added that he could address the "missing year" in 1944, saying: "It would actually make a whole series!"

Would you like to see Foyle's War return?

He continued: "Foyle’s War was a passion project for me from start to finish and I miss it to this day... I wrote the last episode of Foyle’s War in 2014, but no matter where I am in the world people still tell me how much it means to them. And the repeats still get high viewing figures." Anthony's comments have come shortly after fans of the popular TV show voted it as the show they would most like to see revived from the 21st century. The series, which starred Michael Kitchen as DCS Christopher Foyle, ran from 2002 to 2007 before it was cancelled. It was then brought back due to fan demand in 2008, and aired four more series until it finished in 2015.

READ: The sweet detail you missed on the Love Island finale

Anthony opened up about writing more episodes

Anthony is also well known for penning the Alex Rider series, which has recently been adapted into a TV show. Speaking to a fan about the series on Twitter, he said that it was "very good", adding: "I didn't write it. I'm not part of the production team." He also revealed that the plot was mostly going to be based on the second novel of the series, tweeting: "It’s 95% Point Blanc." According to the poll on popular 21st century TV shows, which was conducted by Radio Times, the public also missed The Bill, which came in second place, while the top ten also included Spooks, Life on Mars, Downton Abbey, Detectorists, Happy Valley and Count Arthur Strong.

READ: Zara and Mike Tindall celebrate eighth wedding anniversary – see their sweetest moments