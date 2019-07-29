Love Island's Anton FINALLY reveals why he went into hospital Anton revealed why he spent the night in hospital during the show

Love Island's Anton Danyluk has finally revealed why he temporarily left the villa to spend the night at the hospital. While the show didn't address the reason behind Anton's absence, the reality show star opened up about it following his exit from the popular series, telling Metro: "First and foremost I had a bit of fever. I went to the medic and basically they wanted to send me to the hospital just to double check everything. It turned out that I was a little bit dehydrated. I was drinking loads of water and I must stress that ITV checked that I was drinking enough water every single day, checking at lunch and dinner making sure we had water."

He continued: "The problem I think was that I was training in the heat and also I was drinking quite a lot of coffee, which I took off my own back to do. I was a little bit dehydrated so overnight they had to re-hydrate me through a drip." He added that his trip to the hospital gave him a chance to "miss everyone" and that returning to the villa "was like home".

Fans of the show had a laugh on Sunday night when Anton met his partner Belle's actor dad, Tamer Hassan. Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment, one person wrote: "Belle's Dad: 'We're going to go on a nice long road trip'. Anton, you've lived a good life." Another person joked: "Anton meeting Belle's gangster dad like a scene out of Meet the Parents." Anton and Belle were dumped from the island on Sunday, meaning that the finale will see Ovie and India, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Amber and Greg and Maura and Curtis battle it out to win the £50k prize on Monday night.

