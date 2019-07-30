The ONE detail you might have missed about Amber Gill during the Love Island finale We love this!

It seems like everyone is talking about the Love Island finale, which took place on Monday night and saw Amber and Greg winthe show and the £50k, while Molly-Mae and Tommy were runner-ups. Although the finalists were dressed up to the nines for the special occasion, viewers were quick to point out a very sweet detail to Amber's final look. A few days ahead of the finale, the islanders had been ecstatic when their parents joined them on the show, and Amber was delighted when Greg's mum gave her a shamrock lucky charm necklace.

Greg and Amber won Love Island

During the big night, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Amber wearing the same necklace for the finale, with one person tweeting: "Honestly think its so adorable that Amber is wearing the necklace Greg’s mam gave her." Another person added: "Amber's wearing the necklace Greg’s mum gave her. Just give them the 50k already." A third person tweeted: "Amber wearing the necklace Greg’s Mum got her is just toooo much. They HAVE to win."

Amber wore a shamrock necklace given to her by Greg's mum

Speaking about their win on the show, Amber said: "It would be fair to say I've had quite a journey in the villa this summer. There have been so many highs, but I've still had some quite low lows. [Greg] came in in the 11th hour; just when I thought there was nothing left for me in the villa, everything changed. He picked me up when I was at my most vulnerable, and helped me rediscover my smile. It's been absolutely wild... a rollercoaster of emotion." Tommy Fury congratulated the pair, saying: "Amber has had a hard time in here, she deserves everything that's coming to her." Amber is also the only original contestant of the show who ended up in the finale, since Curtis and Tommy arrived on the same evening, while Molly-Mae, Maura, Greg, Ovie and India were all bombshells and joined the show at a later date.

